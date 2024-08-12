3 killed in Bihar road accident

Katihar (Bihar), Aug 12 (PTI) Three people were killed and two others injured when their vehicle fell in a roadside ditch in Balrampur block of Bihar’s Katihar district on Monday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Mohd Muslim (55), Muwazil Ansari (52) and Muthabul (55).

The tempo was pulled out from the ditch with the help of villagers.

According to a statement issued by Katihar police, the driver of the tempo, which was overloaded, lost control over the vehicle at a sharp turn near Balrampur-Telta.

The deceased were all local farmers.

“Three people died on their way to hospital... the remaining two, including the driver, have been admitted to the nearest hospital where their condition is reported to be stable,” it said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has condoled the deaths.