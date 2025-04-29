3 killed in blast in explosives factory in Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 29 (PTI) Three persons were killed and an equal number suffered injuries in a blast in an explosives manufacturing factory in the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana Tuesday evening, police said.

The blast occurred at a unit, where propellant is manufactured, leading to the tragedy. It was not immediately clear how the blast occurred, they said.

Those injured were undergoing treatment in a hospital, police said.

In January this year, one person was killed and three others suffered injuries in a blast in a factory, involved in the production of explosive materials, in the district. PTI SJR MNK MNK