3 killed in bus-truck collision in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Dec 25 (PTI) Three people, including two passengers of a bus, died and some others were injured when it collided head on with a rice-laden truck on Monday morning, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, about 20 passengers were injured in the accident.

Bahraich District Magistrate Monica Rani and Superintendent of Police (SP) Prashant Verma reached the incident site and the district hospital and took stock of relief, rescue and treatment given to the injured.

The SP told reporters that the truck was coming from Shravasti to Bahraich and the bus was going from Rajkot in Gujarat to Balrampur. Both the vehicles collided head on near the Dharaswan village on Bahraich-Shravasti road in Kotwali Dehat police station area.

He added that according to the information received so far, three people have died in this accident. The vehicles have been straightened with the help of JCB. The injured are being treated in hospitals. The dead included two bus passengers, he said.

He said that the identities of the deceased are being ascertained.

District Magistrate Monica Rani told reporters that some injured people have been admitted at the Gilola community health centre in Shravasti as it is close to the accident site. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK