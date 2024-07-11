3 killed in bus-truck collision in UP's Hathras

Hathras (UP), Jul 11 (PTI) Three people died and 15 injured after a double-decker sleeper bus collided with a truck near Toli village of Thana Sikandra Rao here on Thursday morning.

District magistrate Ashish Kumar said the bus, headed to Unnao from Chandigarh, had rammed into a truck parked on a roadside.

According to Sikandra Rao Police Station SHO Arvind Kumar Rathi, the 30-year-old driver of the bus, Daljeet Singh, died on the spot, while two other passengers, Adesh Yadav, 25, and Saurabh, 32, succumbed at Hospital.

Police have sent the bodies for post mortem examination.

Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured, his office said in a statement.

On Wednesday, a double-decker sleeper bus on its way to Delhi hit a milk tanker in Unnao on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, killing 18 people onboard. PTI CDN CDN VN VN