3 killed in car-jeep collision in Rajasthan's Jalore

Jaipur, Oct 5 (PTI) A collision between a car and a pickup jeep led to the death of three people, including a coupe, in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Saturday, police said.

Bhanwarlal (52) and his wife Suma Devi (50) were returning after offering prayers at Sundha Mata temple when their car collided with a pickup jeep on the Bhinmal-Raniwara road, Bhinmal SHO Rameshwar Lal Bhati said.

People present at the spot took the couple and pickup jeep driver Sanju Khan (35) out of their vehicles and rushed them to a community health centre, where doctors declared them dead, the police said.

Bhanwarlal owns an artificial jewellery business in Mumbai and used to visit their native Poshana village every year during Navratri festival.