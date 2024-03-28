3 killed in Chennai pub ceiling collapse

Chennai, Mar 28 (PTI) At least three people, including two from Manipur, were killed when the ceiling of a pub collapsed here, police said.

A transgender was among the victims, they said.

The incident took place at the popular Sekhmet Bar on Chamiers road in the upmarket locality of Alwarpet here.

On Thursday, the "building's first floor concrete ceiling collapsed abruptly," a City Police release said.

Three people who were on the first floor--- Max (22) and Lalli (24 –Transgender) of Manipur, besides 48 year-old Cyclone Raj were killed in the incident, it said.

"In this regard, a case would be registered and investigated accordingly," the release said.

On information, the police reached the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them to Government Royapettah Hospital.

Senior Police officers visited the spot. TN Fire & Rescue Services and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were engaged in clearing the debris.

The victims were employees of the pub, a senior official had said earlier. PTI SA SA ROH