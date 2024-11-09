3 killed in clash between two groups in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Nov 9 (PTI) Three men died and two others were injured in a clash between two groups at Moranwali village here on Saturday, said police.

Advertisment

Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said the deceased were identified as Manpreet Singh alias Mani, Sukhpiar Singh alias Sukha and Saranpreet Singh.

Police teams reached the spot around 2 pm after receiving information about the clash between two groups and transported the injured to Civil Hospital, Garhshankar, where doctors declared the three men dead, the police said.

The three men had injuries inflicted by sharp-edged weapons, they said.

Advertisment

The injured -- Moranwali residents Gurpreet Singh and Deepakpreet Singh -- are undergoing treatment at the hospital, they said.

SSP Lamba said initial investigations revealed Gurpreet Singh, who operates a de-addiction centre in Moranwali, had a dispute with Manpreet Singh over some issue. They had also clashed about 15 days ago.

The altercation escalated when the groups encountered each other again on Saturday, he said.

Advertisment

A FIR has been registered, police said, adding that further investigations are underway. PTI COR CHS NB NB