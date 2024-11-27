3 killed in fire at Noida factory, owner booked

Noida, Nov 28 (PTI) A factory owner has been booked after a fire broke out in his factory here and three workers were charred to death, police said on Wednesday.

A fire broke out in a sofa manufacturing factory on Tuesday morning. Five fire brigades were rushed to the spot and doused the flames, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Ashok Kumar Singh said.

He said that three people -- Gulfam (23), Mazhar Alam (29) and Dilshad (24) -- were found dead on the spot. During the investigation, the police found that the factory had been shut since the Covid-19 period. The factory owner had given some space to the victims to repair sofas.

Gulfam's brother-in-law filed a case against the factory owner and alleged that the fire broke out due to the owner's negligence. He said the fire broke out due to a short circuit and the owner had not made proper security arrangements in the factory, Singh said.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway, Singh added. PTI COR HIG