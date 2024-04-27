3 killed in motorcycle accident in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Apr 27 (PTI) Three persons lost their lives on Saturday morning when their motorcycle collided head-on here with an unknown vehicle, police said.

SHO of Nagina Dehat police station Hambir Singh Jadaun said that at around 3.30 am on Saturday, there was a head-on collision near the Sattawala village between a motorcycle and an unknown vehicle.

Motorcycle riders Gaurav (20) and Prince (22) died on the spot, while Vansh (20) succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The trio was returning from a marriage function, police said, and added that the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK