3 killed in road accident in Haryana's Hisar

Hisar, Feb 9 (PTI) Three men were killed while three others injured after their car rammed into a tree near a village here, police said on Friday.

The passengers were returning to Hisar after attending a wedding ceremony at Dhigawa Mandi in Bhiwani district on Thursday night when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into a tree, they said.

The accident took place in Harikot village, they said.

All of them were employees of Haryana power utility -- Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN).

The deceased were identified as junior engineer Bhuvnesh Sangwan, a resident of Rewari, Mandeep Kundu, a resident of Hisar, and Rajesh, a resident of Fatehabad.

The injured were admitted to a hospital in Hisar.