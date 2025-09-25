3 killed in road accident in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer, Sep 25 (PTI) A married couple and their relative were killed in a road accident in Jaisalmer on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Bhaniyana police station area when a jeep hit a motorcycle, on which the three were travelling.

The victims, identified as Bhavnath (35), his wife Bhawari Devi (35), and her niece, Pinky (12), who were on the motorcycle, died on the spot due to the impact of the crash, police stated.

The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of a local hospital for postmortem examination.

The driver of the jeep managed to escape after the incident, and a search is underway to nab him, officials stated.