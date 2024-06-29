3 killed in road accident in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Dhanbad, Jun 29 (PTI) Three persons, including a minor, died in a road accident in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased were identified as Md Sonu Ansari (18), Sohel Ansari (18) and Asmat Ansari (12).

The incident happened around 9 am in Kapasthand area when they were going to attend a fair and lost control of their bike, which crashed into a roadside palm tree, a police officer said.

They were rushed to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH) in Dhanbad, where doctors declared them brought-dead, he said. PTI CORR NAM RBT