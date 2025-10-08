3 killed in road accident in Jharkhand's Lohardaga

Lohardaga, Oct 8 (PTI) Three persons were on Wednesday killed in a head-on collision between two motorcyclists in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, a police officer said.

Two others were injured in the accident that occurred near Kundo maidan under Bhandara block of Lohardaga, he said.

The deceased were identified as Mijan Ansari, Mukesh Oraon and Prakash Oraon.

One person died on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries on way to hospital, the officer said.

The injured are undergoing treatment, he added. PTI CORR BS RBT