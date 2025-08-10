3 killed in road accident in Jharkhand's Seraikela

Seraikela, Aug 10 (PTI) Three persons died after their motorcycle rammed into a stationary truck at Lakra Kocha in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharswan district in the early hours of Sunday, a police officer said.

The accident took place around 3.30 am when they were on their way to Jamshedpur from Chaibasa, he said.

A police team took them to a nearby community health centre, where doctors declared them dead, SP Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said.

The deceased were residents of Jamshedpur. PTI BS RBT