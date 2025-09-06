3 killed in road accident in Odisha’s Angul

Angul (Odisha), Sep 6 (PTI) At least three persons, including a woman, died and as many were injured in a head-on collision between a car and an auto-rickshaw in Angul district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place near Khandahata bridge, and all occupants of the auto-rickshaw were killed, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Banshidhara Sethi, his wife Kamala Sethi, and auto-rickshaw driver Mantu Muduli.

While the driver of the car fled the scene, one person on board suffered injuries, a police officer said.

Two others in the auto-rickshaw were also injured and rushed to Angul District Headquarters Hospital, he added. PTI CORR AAM RBT