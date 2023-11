Keonjhar (Odisha), Nov 3 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman, were killed when their motorcycle collided with a truck in Ghasipura area in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Friday afternoon, police said.

Advertisment

The deceased were identified as Prabhudatta Biswal, Prabhanjan Biswal and Jinha Rani, they said.

The accident took place along a stretch of National Highway-215.

The bodies were handed over to family members, after conducting a post-mortem examination. PTI CORR BBM RBT