3 killed in road accident in UP's Farrukhabad

Farrukhabad (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) Three people were killed after an unidentified vehicle hit the bike on which they were travelling in the Mirapur police station area of this district, police on Wednesday said.

The vehicle hit the bike in the Mirapur police station area last night, killing the three men -- identified as Abhishek Pal (19), Ajit Pal (20) and Pawan Pal (22) -- on the spot, they said.

Mirapur Station House Officer (SHO) Naveen Kumar Singh said that bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem examination.

A detailed probe is on into the matter, police said.