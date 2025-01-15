3 killed in separate road accidents in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Jan15 (PTI) Three people, including two women, were killed in seperate road accidents in Kinnaur and Shimla districts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

A pickup truck carrying four people, travelling from Spillow to Kannam in Kinnaur district, fell 100 meters from a link road onto the Hindustan-Tibet National Highway on Wednesday morning.

The incident resulted in the death of two women died, while the owner of the vehicle, who was driving and his brother were seriously injured.

The victims were identified as Basanti (45), hailing from Bihar, who died on the spot and Norbu Jangmo (61), a native of Spillow, who succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital, police said.

The vehicle owner, Pawan Kumar Negi (65), and his elder brother, Puran Chhering (75), were initially treated at the PHC Sikba and then rushed to the zonal hospital at Reckong Peo. They were later referred to Khaneri Hospital in Rampur for further treatment.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated, police added.

In another accident, one person was killed when an Alto car went out of control in Theog Court Colony in Shimla district in the early hours of Wednesday.

People who heard the noise of the falling vehicle gathered at the spot and informed the police. Authorities had to make great efforts to extract the victim trapped inside the car and rushed him to the hospital. However, the injured was declared ‘brought dead’ by the doctors.

The victim was identified as Vinod Kumar (42), a resident of Kokunala near Kotkhai. His body was handed over to relatives after a post-mortem, said DSP Siddhartha Sharma. PTI BPL ARD ARD