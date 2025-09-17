3 killed in SUV-auto rickshaw collision in Jharkhand's Gumla

Gumla, Sep 17 (PTI) Three persons, including an infant, were killed in a head-on collision between an SUV and autorickshaw in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Wednesday.

Dumri Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Anuj Kumar, told PTI that the auto-rickshaw with passengers was returning from Jairagi Market when it was hit by a speeding SUV coming from Latehar on Mahuadanr-Jairangi Main Road at Anwaratol Garden on Tuesday evening.

The autorickshaw, under the impact of the collision, overturned, and two elderly persons, identified as Hundru Nagesia (65) and Bittu Turi (56) died at the spot. A two-and-a-half-year-old child Anish Bara, who had sustained head injury was referred by doctors at the community health centre (CHC) Dumri for better treatment to Sadar Hospital, Gumla, but he died on the way.

"While Hundru Nagesia is from Chirotoli in Dumri, the other deceased Bittu Turi is from Mahuadanr in Latehar. The infant, identified as Anish Bara, son of Peter Bara, also from Chirotoli was declared dead by doctors at Sadar Hospital, Gumla.

"We have sent the bodies for post-mortem at Sadar Hospital and are trying to trace the SUV based on CCTV footage. We will try to arrange compensation for the deceased and injured under provisions for hit-and-run cases," said Kumar.

Three more persons who were in the auto-rickshaw had minor bruises and were released after primary treatment at the community health centre in Dumri. PTI ANB RG