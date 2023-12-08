3 killed in truck-e rickshaw crash in Greater Noida

Noida, Dec 8 (PTI) Three people, including a teenager, were killed in a road crash in Greater Noida on Friday, police said. The incident took place around 5 pm on the Jewar-Khurja road when a truck and an e-rickshaw collided, the police said. "Upon being alerted about the incident, a local police team rushed to the spot. Three people, identified as Aarti (25), Mohini (17) and Dharmendra (36) died in the accident," a police spokesperson said.

The truck, registered in Haryana, has been impounded and its driver taken into custody, the official said. Further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out by officials of the local Jewar police station, the spokesperson said. There is no law and order related issue at the site and normal traffic movement has resumed, the police added. PTI KIS TIR TIR