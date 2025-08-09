3 killed in two separate accidents in UP's Etah

Etah (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) Three people were killed and three were injured in two separate road accidents here on Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, a taxi driver, identified as Ajay (25), and a passenger, Sahveer (40), residents of Kasganj and Etah districts, respectively, lost their lives in a head-on collision between the taxi and an unknown vehicle near Churathra Community Health Centre in Awagarh area in Etah district.

Ajay was going home to celebrate Raksha Bandhan after completing a cab ride booking for Agra. On the way, after picking up three passengers, his vehicle collided head-on with an unknown vehicle.

Ajay died on the spot, while Sahveer succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, Awagarh SHO Akhilesh Kumar Dixit said.

Among the two other injured, Aaram Singh was referred to Agra for treatment, while the other injured, Atar Singh, was sent home after first aid, Dixit said.

Eyewitnesses said that the driver could have fallen asleep, which led to the accident. The cause of the accident could be the driver falling asleep, Dixit added.

In another incident, a speeding car hit a motorcycle near Anandpuram, killing Akash (30) on the spot.

According to eyewitnesses, after the collision, the car driver was trying to flee, but the police barricaded and detained him.

The bodies of the deceased are sent for postmortem, and on receiving a complaint of the incident, a case will be registered, the SHO said. PTI COR NAV SHS HIG