3 killed in Waqf-related violence in Bengal's Murshidabad district, 118 arrests so far: Police

Kolkata, April 12 (PTI) Three persons, including a father-son duo, were killed in West Bengal's Murshidabad district following clashes allegedly linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, an IPS officer said on Saturday.

The father-son duo — Harogobindo Das and Chandan — were found with multiple stab wounds inside their home in Jafrabad, located in the violence-hit Samserganj area, he said.

The third victim, identified as 21-year-old Ijaz Momin, sustained bullet wounds during clashes at Sajur More in Suti on Friday.

"He succumbed to his injuries at the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital on Saturday evening," the officer added.

The officer confirmed that post-mortem examinations had been conducted on the father and son.

"Both victims were discovered lying inside their home and were declared brought dead at a nearby hospital," he said.

Family members alleged that miscreants looted the house and fatally stabbed the two before fleeing.

"A probe is on, and we are trying to identify those involved in the killings. We have spoken to other members of the family and local residents," the officer added.

In a separate incident, two workers of a local bidi factory sustained bullet injuries earlier in the day at Dhulian in Samserganj block.

Sources in the district administration said the victims — Gholam Moinuddin Sheikh and another boy — sustained gunshot wounds while on their way to work.

"Both are stable and are being treated at Murshidabad Medical College," he added.

The officer said police conducted patrolling and route marches in and around the affected areas to maintain law and order.

On Friday, 18 policemen were injured during clashes in various parts of Murshidabad district, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim said.

"So far, police have arrested 118 people in connection with the violence that erupted during the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act," Shamim said, adding that the number is expected to rise.

Police reportedly fired four rounds to bring the mob under control.

Large-scale violence was reported from Suti and Samserganj areas during demonstrations over the controversial Act.

DGP Rajeev Kumar reached Murshidabad in the evening and held meetings with senior police officers at Samserganj police station to take stock of the situation, a source said. PTI SCH MNB