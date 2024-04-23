3 killed, one injured as their bike crashed into tree in UP’s Gonda

Gonda (UP), Apr 23 (PTI) Three people were killed and one person was injured on Tuesday when they lost control of their bike and rammed into a tree in the Itia Thok area here, police said. The incident occurred near the Bendul village. The victims were identified as Bilal (22), Ahmad (22), Shahid (22) and Rizwan (20), Station House Officer Vivek Trivedi said. The victims were travelling on a bike, without a helmet and lost control. They hit a tree and were seriously injured and rushed to a hospital, the SHO said. While Bilal, Ahmad and Shahid succumbed to their injuries, Rizwan is undergoing treatment, he added. PTI COR ABN ABN HIG HIG