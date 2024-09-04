3 killed, one injured in collision between trucks in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Sep 4 (PTI) Three people were killed, while a fourth was wounded, in a head-on collision between two trucks here on the Dhaurahra-Dhakherwa road, police on Wednesday said.

Both drivers, Saktu, 35, and Salman, 45, and a 55-year-old passenger Mishri Lal died in the incident, they said.

Helper Dharmendra was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable, police said.

Exact cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained.

Police said the collision was so intense that the driver cabins of both trucks were completely crushed.