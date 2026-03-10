3 killed, one injured in road accident in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Mar 10 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman and her son, were killed while another was seriously injured after their car hit a parked SUV on the Jalandhar-Pathankot national highway here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Shabnam Saini (48) and her son Tushant (18), who were travelling in Ertiga and Rahul (25), who was travelling in SUV.

Station House Officer of Tanda police station, Gurinderjit Singh Nagra, said the accident occurred late Monday night when Saini and her son were travelling in the Ertiga car from Jalandhar to Dasuya.

Near Cholang toll plaza, their vehicle went out of control and rammed into a parked SUV, he said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the SUV overturned and fell towards the roadside and Ertiga was badly damaged.

Saini, Tushant and Rahul died on the spot, police said.

William, another occupant of SUV, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the community health centre in Tanda for treatment.

Police said further investigation into the incident is underway.