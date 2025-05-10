3 killed, over 20 injured in collision between bus, truck in Bihar

Jehanabad (Bihar), May 10 (PTI) At least three people, including a 14-year-old boy, were killed, and more than 20 others were injured on Saturday after a bus with passengers on board collided head-on with a truck in Bihar's Jehanabad district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on the National Highway 22 near Lodipur bypass when the collision took place between the bus and the commercial vehicle, a senior official said.

The deceased have been identified as Prince Kumar (14), Ayodhya Ram and Chintamani, and all victims were returning from a marriage ceremony when the accident occurred, he said.

Karauna Police Station Sub-Inspector Rajeev Ranjan said, "At least three people, including a 14-year-old boy, died and more than 20 others were injured when the bus, in which they were travelling, collided head-on with a truck on the National Highway 22 near Lodipur bypass at 3 am on Saturday." A police team reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the accident, and the injured were taken to the nearest government hospital, he said.

"Eight critically injured people were referred to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for better treatment," he said, adding that the driver of the bus was among the injured persons.

According to villagers, all victims were returning from a marriage party.

Bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examinations, the police officer said, adding an investigation is underway.

The driver of the truck managed to flee the spot, but the vehicle was seized, he added. PTI CORR PKD BDC