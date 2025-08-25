3 killed, several injured as pick-up van overturns in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri, Aug 25 (PTI) Three persons were killed and several others injured as a pick-up van overturned in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Monday, officials said.

The accident happened at Upper Gathia in Nagarkata block of the district, they said.

Tea garden workers were travelling on the vehicle, which was on the way from Kherkata to Gathia, they added.

The deceased were identified as Monisha Majhi (25), Monisha Khalko (18) and Sundar Majhi (33), officials said.

More than 12 people were injured in the accident. They were admitted to the Mal Super Speciality Hospital.

At least two of the injured have been shifted to the CCU as their condition is stated to be critical, officials said. PTI CORR PNT SOM