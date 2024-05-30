Cyclone Remal: 3 killed, thousands affected by floods in Manipur

Imphal: Three persons were killed while thousands were affected by floods triggered by heavy rain in Manipur's Imphal valley, officials said on Thursday.

A 34-year-old man was killed and three others were injured in a landslide caused by heavy rain at Thonglang road in Senapati district on Wednesday. An 83-year-old woman drowned in the overflowing Senapati river, officials said.

In Imphal a 75-year-old man died of electrocution on Wednesday when he came in contact with an electric pole during rain, they said.

The overflowing Imphal river inundated several areas, with water entering hundreds of houses in Imphal valley, as a result, people took shelter at nearby community halls, they said.

Flooding was reported from at least 86 areas in Imphal West district, including Khuman Lampak, Nagaram, Sagolband, Uripok, Keisamthong and Paona areas due to the overflowing Nambul river, they added.

"Due to incessant rainfall, the bank of Imphal river has been breached near Keirang, Khabam and Lairiyengbam Leikai areas in Imphal East district and water gushed into several areas, inundating hundreds of houses.

"Several areas in Heingang and Khurai assembly constituencies in Imphal East district have been badly affected, with floodwater at chest level in many parts," an official said.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived in Imphal by a special Air Force flight around 10 pm on Wednesday to lead the rescue operations, officials said.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, "Due to breach in riverbank in several areas, many people and livestock have been affected. All authorities concerned, including state government officials, security and NDRF personnel and local volunteers, are working tirelessly to provide assistance to the affected people. Those stranded are being relocated to safe areas by boats."

Meanwhile, the Irang Bailey bridge on NH 37, which connects Imphal and Silchar, collapsed in Taobam village in Noney district, disrupting road communication, officials said.

In a statement, the SP office of Imphal East district said, "In view of the incessant rains during the past few days, a number of places have been inundated. The police department along with other agencies are helping in the rescue of stranded people. It is hereby appealed to the public to not hamper rescue operations by coming out in large numbers and crowding the place."