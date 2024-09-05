3 labourers killed, 4 injured after their vehicle plunges into deep gorge in Himachal's Kinnaur

Shimla, Sep 5 (PTI) Three women were killed while four others were injured after their pickup truck plunged into a deep gorge near Pooh in Himachal's Kinnaur district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sarita Negi (38), Chavang Jagmo (40) and Indramani (35) while the injured included Shanti Devi, Surendra Negi, Cherring Chokind and Deepak, the driver, they said.

The accident took place when the victims were on their way to Gandhi Mohalla Stadium from Zero Point and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The truck fell into the deep gorge, killing three people and leaving four others injured, police said.

The driver, Deepak hails from Nepal while the rest of them were residents of Pooh in Kinnaur district. The women in the vehicle were working as labourers in MGNREGA, they said.

The victims were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) Pooh from where they were taken to the Regional Hospital, Reckongpeo for treatment.

Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi while expressing grief over the incident said that the four injured were airlifted by the Indian Army helipad in Karcham to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the Kinnaur district administration has also provided an amount of Rs 25,000 to the families of the deceased as immediate relief and Rs 5,000 each to the injured. PTI COR BPL HIG