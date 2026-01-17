3 labourers killed, 7 injured in truck-pickup collision in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Jan 17 (PTI) Three labourers were killed and seven others injured after a truck rammed into a pickup vehicle on the Purvanchal Expressway here, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Friday night, when the pickup carrying 14 labourers, travelling from Raebareli to Azamgarh, was hit by an unknown truck from behind, they said.

Preliminary investigation suggests dense fog as the reason behind this incident, the police said.

The occupants of the pickup were taken to the Dostpur Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared Ajay Kumar (30) and Kishan Pal (30) dead and referred the injured to the Ambedkar Nagar District Hospital, SHO Dostpur police station Anirudh Singh said.

He said that Rajoli (35) died during treatment at the Ambedkar Nagar District Hospital.

Singh said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and their families have been informed.

Efforts are underway to trace the unknown truck and its driver, and further action will be taken after receiving a complaint, he said.