3 labourers killed as truck carrying granite stones overturns in Rajasthan's Banswara

Jaipur, Aug 8 (PTI) Three labourers were killed and five others were injured when a truck loaded with granite stones overturned in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred in the Sadar police station area when the truck, on its way to Gujarat, overturned.

Eight labourers were sitting on top of the granite stones, they said. Three of them were killed and five were injured.

The deceased were identified as Anil, Kailash and Ajay, police said.

The bodies have been kept in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, they said.