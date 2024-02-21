3 labourers killed in accident at granite mine in Rajasthan's Pali

Jaipur, Feb 21 (PTI) Three labourers died after being buried under a heavy rock at a granite mine in Rajasthan’s Pali on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

The rock slipped during stone cutting in the mine, killing Mahaveer Meena (20), Hemraj Meena (22), and Mohan Meena (21) on the spot, they said.

Another labourer got injured in the accident that happened at the mine located in Guda Endla police station area this morning, police said.

The bodies have been sent to Bangar District Hospital for post-mortem and the families have been informed, they said.

Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI AG HIG NB