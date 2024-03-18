3 labourers killed in road accident in UP's Hardoi

Hardoi (UP), Mar 18 (PTI) Three labourers were killed when a truck hit their cycles on Unnao road in Sandila area here, police on Monday said.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the three labourers named Rajendra (45), his namesake Rajendra (45), a resident of Malliya, and Kalika (42) were returning home, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said that all the three died during treatment in the hospital.

Efforts are on to nab the accused driver, who managed to flee from the spot, he added. PTI CORR ABN AS AS