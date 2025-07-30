3 lakh cusecs of floodwater inflows expected at Prakasam Barrage in Andhra: Official

Amaravati, Jul 30 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain on Wednesday said up to three lakh cusecs of floodwater inflows are expected to reach Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada.

Jain said floodwater inflows are rising in the Krishna river.

He cautioned people not to travel in the river, and avoid swimming or fishing, including taking livestock.

As the floodwaters are being released downstream, Jain alerted people living in the riparian regions of the river to remain cautious. PTI STH KH