3-language policy a 'failure model', alleges TN Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

Madurai, Mar 12 (PTI) On the NEP and 3-language policy row, Minister for Information Technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Wednesday wondered why a full 'failure' model of 3-language policy should replace a 'successful' model of Tamil Nadu's 2-language policy.

Speaking to reporters here, Thiaga Rajan asked if anyone with knowledge and wisdom would accept a failure model. Though the first National Education Policy came up way back in 1968, the 3-language policy could not be properly implemented anywhere and Tamil Nadu, which adopted the 2-language policy could generate the best learning outcomes.

Further, he said that the question of 3-languages would not arise if the second language of English had been taught properly in northern states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The Centre had no authority or right to impose any language and they could not even implement teaching of 2 languages successfully. However, Tamil Nadu has been a success in implementing 2-language formula. PTI VGN ROH