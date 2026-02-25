3 lower courts in Bengal, J'khand receive hoax bomb threats; inquiry on to trace sender

Kolkata, Feb 25 (PTI) At least three lower courts in West Bengal and Jharkhand received bomb threats on Wednesday, prompting evacuation and search operations, officials said.

However, the security forces found no explosive material during the searches so far, they said.

District courts in West Bengal’s Asansol and Suri and the Dhanbad civil court in Jharkhand received bomb threats over email, the officials said.

On Tuesday, too, judicial activities were disrupted, as at least six courts across West Bengal received bomb threats, which eventually turned out to be hoax.

“Police teams and bomb squads reached the court premises and search operations are still underway. So far, nothing suspicious has been recovered,” a senior West Bengal police officer said.

Naushad Alam, DSP (Law & Order) of Dhanbad, said, “The court premises were thoroughly searched, but so far, no explosive material has been found. Security has been tightened in and around the courts.” President of the Dhanbad Bar Association, Radheshyam Goswami, said lawyers were requested to vacate the court premises in the wake of the bomb threat.

Cyber crime cells, in coordination with the police, were trying to trace the source of these emails, the officials said. PTI BSM RPS RPS RBT