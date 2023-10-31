3 Maharashtra MLAs hold protest for Maratha quota outside Raj Bhavan, meet Governor

Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI) Three Maharashtra MLAs, two of them from the ruling coalition constituent NCP (Ajit Pawar group), on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai and demanded a special state legislature session to resolve the raging Maratha reservation issue.

Nilesh Lanke and Raju Navaghare, MLAs from the NCP (Ajit Pawar group), and opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Kailas Patil first sat near the Mahatma Gandhi statue adjacent to Mantralaya (state secretariat) and later held a protest outside the Raj Bhavan in support of quota demand.

The legislators were later called inside the Raj Bhavan, where they met Governor Ramesh Bais.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Lanke said, “The Governor informed us that he has taken a review of the current situation in the state. We requested him to call a one-day session of the state legislature so that a bill awarding reservation to the the Maratha community in government jobs and education can be presented and passed.” Asked about Bais's response to their demand for grant of quota to Marathas, he said, “The Governor told us he would speak to the President regarding the issue. He also inquired about (violent) incidents (which occurred during the reservation stir) and the current situation in the state.” The MLA said they will also meet Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to discuss the issue of reservation which has triggered a state-wide agitation by Maratha community members.

“We also spoke to our leader Ajit Pawar after our meeting with the Governor. He invited us for a meeting at his official residence Devgiri in Mumbai. We will explain our stand over the issue to him,” Lanke said.

Certain parts of Maharashtra, especially Beed district, have witnessed violence and arson during the ongoing Maratha reservation agitation with protesters targeting the homes of some MLAs and government properties. PTI ND RSY