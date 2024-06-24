3 maintenance workers drown in STP tank at Greater Noida IT firm

Noida, Jun 24 (PTI) Three maintenance personnel died on Monday after allegedly drowning in a sewage treatment plant (STP) at the campus of a multinational information-technology solutions company in Greater Noida, police said.

The police control room received an alert call in the evening about the incident that took place in the campus of Coforge, formerly known as NIIT, in the Techzone area, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said.

"It was informed that three people have fallen into the water tank of the STP and drowned in it. Immediately, with the help of the local fire brigade, they were pulled out of the tank and taken to the GIMS hospital, where they were declared dead by doctors," Kumar said.

Police identified the victims as Mohit, a Gautam Buddh Nagar resident, Harigovind, who hailed from Kanpur Dehat, and Ankit from Mathura.

All three had reported for duty in the morning and during work, fell into the STP tank and drowned, police said.

The families of the victims have been informed and further legal proceedings are underway at the Ecotech 1 police station, they said, adding that a case will be registered against the company concerned. PTI KIS RC