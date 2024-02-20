3 Maoists arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra

Chatra (Jharkhand), Feb 20 (PTI) Three Maoists belonging to the proscribed Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) were arrested in Jharkhand’s Chatra district, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Two pistols and live cartridges were among the items recovered from them, a police officer said.

Chatra Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Ranjan said they were wanted in several cases, including the murder of a coal trader in Khalari area.

The Maoists are being interrogated and further investigation is underway. PTI CORR SAN RBT