3 Maoists arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Aug 23 (PTI) Three members of the outlawed Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) were arrested on Wednesday from Palamu district, police said.

They were apprehended during a special anti-Maoist operation in Chhatarpur sub-division area, a police officer said.

"The operation is still underway to nab other members of the organisation," Chhatarpur SDPO Ajay Kumar said.

The arrested Maoists were identified as Govind Yadav, Shambhu Parhiya and Moti Sao, he added. PTI CORR SAN RBT