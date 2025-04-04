3 Maoists arrested with huge cache of arms in Gaya

Patna, Apr 4 (PTI) Three Maoists were arrested with a huge cache of arms and explosives in Bihar's Gaya district, police said on Friday.

They were arrested from Chakkarbandha in the Imamganj police station area in a joint operation by the Special Task Force (STF) and the local Police on Thursday.

Those arrested were identified as Rupesh Paswan, Babloo Kumar and Udai Kumar, police said.

All of them were working for Maoist zonal commander Vivek Yadav, who was found dead in Gaya in February.

Among the items recovered from them were three SLR rifles, which were robbed from the police, a semi-automatic rifle, 527 live cartridges of different bores, a can bomb weighing about 5 kg, six detonators with wires, seven SLR magazines, two INSAS rifle magazines, and four SLR chargers.

The STF, in coordination with the district police, have arrested 15 Naxalites from different parts of the district in the last 15 days. PTI PKD SOM