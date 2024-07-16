3 medical students arrested for looting milk van in Rajasthan, 2 accused escape

Jodhpur, Jul 16 (PTI) Three MBBS students have been arrested for allegedly looting a milk van here while two other accused are absconding, police said on Tuesday.

The milk van driver filed a complaint that five people threatened and manhandled him on Sunday night and looted his van, some crates of milk and cash, said SHO of Shastri Nagar Police Station Devendra Singh.

"We have arrested the three students for disturbing peace for now. They will be produced in court and then booked under the charge of loot," he said.

Those arrested have been identified as MBBS final-year student Vikas Bishnoi (22), third-year student Mahesh Bishnoi (22) and Om Prakash Jat (23). All of the arrested accused are students of SN Medical College here, police said.

The two who managed to escape are students at SN Medical College and AIIMS Jodhpur, they said.

According to police, the students intercepted the milk van at the gates of the MDM Hospital and asked the driver to come out.

"When the driver came out of the vehicle, the accused began to misbehave and manhandle him. Three of the accused pushed him to the back of the van while two others entered the cabin and drove away the vehicle," the complaint stated.

In his complaint, the driver stated that the accused also snatched Rs 4,600 cash from him.

"We rushed to the spot and confirmed the incident through the CCTV cameras installed around and identified the accused as medical students", said the officer.

Upon receiving the complaint, police began searching for the looted van and found it abandoned around 5 km away with two crates of milk missing.

SHO Devendra Singh said prima facie, these students attempted the crime as an adventure.

They came to the gate of the hospital from their hostel during rain with a plan to intercept some vehicle and the oncoming milk van driver fell victim to this misadventure, he said. PTI COR NSD NSD