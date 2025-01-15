3-member panel set up to probe charges against suspended govt official in J-K's Kathua

Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted a three-member team to conduct a detailed inquiry into the charges levelled against an official who was placed under suspension last month for his alleged failure to stop illegal mining in Kathua district, officials said on Wednesday.

The inquiry into the conduct of the then district mineral officer of Kathua, Naveen Kumar, will be completed within one month, the officials added, citing an order issued by Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary of the Industries and Commerce Department.

Kumar was placed under suspension on December 3, pending an inquiry into his actions, with immediate effect.

The officials mentioned that Special Secretary of the Mining Department, Nargis Suraiya; Director of Finance in the Mining Department, Reyaz Hussain; and Deputy Director of Geology and Mining (Jammu), Raj Kumar, have been appointed as members of the inquiry committee.

They have been directed to submit their report, along with concrete recommendations, to the government within 30 days.