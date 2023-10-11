3 members of Babbar Khalsa International-backed terror module arrested in Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 11 (PTI) Punjab Police Wednesday said it has averted possible target killings in the state with the arrest of three members of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-backed terror module.

The module is being operated by Harpreet Singh alias Happy — a close aide of designated terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, along with his two associates identified as Harbeer Singh and Navroop Singh from the US, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav in a statement here.

The arrested accused were identified as Jaswinder Singh, Lovepreet Singh and Gurpartap Singh, all residents of village Ramdas in Amritsar.

Police recovered two .32 bore pistols along with three magazines and 11 live cartridges from their possession, Yadav said.

The DGP said following reliable inputs, police teams from Amritsar Rural, Commissionerate Amritsar and State Special Operation Cell Amritsar put up a check post in the area of Ajnala and arrested the accused persons.

He said a probe revealed that the arrested accused were tasked to carry out target killings in the state to create panic in the society.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar Rural, Satinder Singh said preliminary investigations suggested that Harpreet Singh alias Happy has been radicalising the youth and motivating them to carry out anti-national activities in the state.

Police invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and further investigations are on, he added. PTI CHS KVK KVK