3 members of Bawariya Gang held in Noida

Noida, Apr 18 (PTI) Three suspected members of the Bawariya Gang have been arrested by the Noida police and stolen items worth over Rs 20 lakh seized from them, officials said on Thursday.

The accused were held by the Crime Response Team (CRT) and personnel of the Sector 20 Police Station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.

"These people are basically from Punjab. Here they used to carry out their activities on motorcycles for chain snatching. Later, they would park the bikes at random places to mislead police and flee in a car," Avasthy said.

"Ten chains weighing around 100 grams and valued at Rs 8 to 9 lakh have been seized from their possession. A motorcycle which was stolen by them has been impounded along with a car," he told reporters.

Police said they also seized three pistols and some cartridges from the accused.

They were involved in crimes in Jaipur, Haridwar, and Sitapur, and committed dozens of snatchings in the national capital region. They also stayed in the Seemapuri area of Delhi for some time, he said.

"They would usually commit crimes in crowded areas," he added.

Those held have been identified as gang leader Sher Singh alias Sheru (38), Sunny Sharma alias Rampal (30) and Daya Sagar (25), the police said.

An FIR has been lodged against them at the Noida Sector 20 police station under IPC 392, 411,413,414 and 3/25 of the Arms Act, police said. PTI KIS RHL