3 members of family found dead in Jharkhand's Bokaro

Bokaro (Jharkhand), Dec 31 (PTI) Three members of a family, including a two-year-old child, were found dead in a rented house in Jharkhand's Bokaro, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Sector-9 (A) under Harla police station limits on Wednesday morning, a senior officer said.

"The two-year-old child was lying on the bed, while the couple was found hanging from a pipe supporting the asbestos sheet roof," Bokaro City DSP Alok Ranjan told PTI.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations, he said.

"Primary investigation suggests that the couple probably killed their son by pressing a pillow on his face while sleeping. Thereafter, they hanged themselves," he said.

The actual cause of the death could be ascertained only after getting the post-mortem examination reports, he said.

The deceased were identified as Kundan Kumar Tiwari (36), his wife Rekha Kumari (32) and son Shreyansh Kumar.

"According to the house owner and local people, Kundan had taken money from many people. The house owner claimed that Kundan had taken over Rs 2 lakh and was unable to repay," the police officer said. PTI COR SAN BDC