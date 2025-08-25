3 members of family killed as roof of house collapses in UP

Fatehpur (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed and four others sustained injuries when the roof of their house collapsed during heavy rain in the Bindki area, the police said on Monday.

The relentless rain weakened the structure, leading to the collapse around 4 am in Hardauli village, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bindki) Pragati Yadav said.

Those trapped under the debris were identified as Mukesh Kumar (50), his mother, Madhuri (85), wife, Ranno Devi (47), daughters, Kshama (22), Prakashni (16), Kamini (12) and son, Prakhar (11).

"Mukesh Kumar and his mother died on the spot, while Ranno Devi succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The other four are undergoing treatment at the district hospital," Yadav said.

The DSP added that post-mortem examinations of the three bodies have been conducted, and an inquiry into the incident is underway.