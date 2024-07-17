3 members of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang held in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jul 17 (PTI) Three associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi and US-based Goldy Brar gang have been arrested by Punjab Police in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police, officials said on Wednesday.

The police also recovered two pistols along with six cartridges from the accused who have been identified as Gurpreet Singh of Bhikhi in Mansa, Maninder Singh alias Munshi of Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda and Harcharanjit Singh of Bir Khurd village in Mansa.

All the accused have criminal histories with cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, and the Arms Act, among others registered against them.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said that acting on reliable inputs, a team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force apprehended Harcharanjit, who was wanted in an attempt to murder case, in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police.

During interrogation, Harcharanjit revealed that he was working on the directions of notorious gangster Manpreet Singh alias Manna, who tasked him to help Gurpreet and Maninder to eliminate a member of a rival gang.

Gangster Manna, who is currently lodged in Rupnagar jail, is a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Following Harcharanjit's disclosure, police launched a manhunt to nab both the accused and managed to arrest them from Mansa Road in Bathinda, the DGP said.

Further investigations are on to establish forward and backward linkages in this case, he added.

DGP Yadav also thanked DGP Rajasthan for the support to Punjab Police in the inter-state operation. PTI CHS RPA