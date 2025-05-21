3 members of NCP leader's family held after his daughter-in-law kills self over dowry in Pune

Pune, May 21 (PTI) Three members of a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader's family have been arrested in Pune district on charges of abetting the alleged suicide of his daughter-in-law in a case stemming from dowry demand, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging on May 16 at her in-laws' residence in the Bavdhan area of Pimpri-Chinchwad township after being subjected to physical and mental harassment over dowry.

An FIR has been registered against her husband Shashank, mother-in-law Lata Rajendra Hagawane, father-in-law Rajendra Hagawane, who is an NCP leader, sister-in-law Karishma, and brother-in-law Sushil under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to abetment to suicide and domestic violence, they said.

Police have arrested the husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law of the victim, while her father-in-law and brother-in-law are absconding.

In a complaint, the woman's parents alleged that during the wedding they had given 51 tolas (595 gm) of gold, silver, and an SUV to her husband's family, but their daughter's in-laws were pressuring her to bring Rs 2 crore more to purchase land.

They also claimed their daughter was physically tortured before the death and alleged she may have been murdered.

"The preliminary post-mortem report indicates death by hanging, but a detailed report will confirm whether death occurred before or after the hanging," a police officer said.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) working president Supriya Sule strongly reacted to the entire episode and demanded a judicial inquiry and swift justice for the victim's family.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, the Lok Sabha MP from Baramati in Pune district said, "This incident is extremely painful. The Hagawane family is a prominent name in Mulshi and Pune. Their grandfather had done good work in the Panchayat Samiti for many decades." "What has happened is shocking. Based on the information I have received from the police and media reports, there appears to be a grey area. Some say it's suicide, while others believe it's a murder," the veteran parliamentarian said.

Maharashtra is a progressive state and such cases are unfortunate, Sule opined.

"If such educated families are involved in dowry deaths, then where is Maharashtra heading? And not just one, but two daughters-in-law have been affected. This matter belongs to my constituency. A few days ago, there was a family event at their house, and I didn't attend it to convey a message because there was a complaint of domestic violence against their daughter-in-law," she said.

"If daughters-in-law are visiting police stations and court cases are going on, I cannot be seen supporting that family. The victim must get justice in this progressive Maharashtra. I am ready to fight whatever battle is needed to ensure that. Maharashtra's daughter must get justice," she asserted.

The NCP (SP) leader asked the Mahayuti government to take stronger measures to ensure women's safety and rights.

"This is a very serious issue. I have demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter. The government must take strict action and ensure the accused are punished," Sule asserted. PTI SPK MR RSY