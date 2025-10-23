3 members of 'Thak-Thak' gang held in Delhi for thefts outside Bharat Mandapam, Supreme Court

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three members of the 'Thak-Thak' gang who allegedly stole laptops and valuables from parked cars across the city including near Bharat Mandapam and the Supreme Court, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Deepak alias Nikhil (25), a resident of Govindpuri, and his associates Dinesh alias Babloo (36) and Naushad (29), were arrested for receiving and selling stolen electronic gadgets, he said.

On October 15, police received a tip-off that Deepak, a habitual offender involved in multiple 'Thak-Thak' and theft cases, would meet his associates near DDA Park, Govindpuri Metro Station.

A trap was laid and the police apprehended Deepak, Babloo and Naushad while they were allegedly trying to sell stolen electronic items. The police also recovered a stolen motorcycle, an iPad and two mobile phones from their possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said in a statement.

The motorcycle was found to be stolen from the Govindpuri area, while the mobile phones were traced to cases registered at Okhla and Sarita Vihar, he said.

During interrogation, Deepak disclosed that he used to move around on stolen motorcycles along with an associate named Zakir, targeting parked cars. They would break car windows, steal bags containing laptops or valuables and later sell the electronic items to Naushad through Babloo at Nehru Place, the police said.

Following sustained questioning, the police obtained remand of the accused and conducted a raid at Naushad's laptop repair shop in Nehru Place, where 25 stolen laptops were recovered.

Deepak further confessed to breaking the windows of cars parked outside Bharat Mandapam and the Supreme Court to steal laptops, which he later sold to another receiver identified as Jitender alias Gautam, the police said. Efforts are on to trace the remaining gang members and link the recovered items with registered cases.

The police said the arrests have helped solve seven cases of theft registered across police stations including Govindpuri, Okhla, Sarita Vihar, Lodhi Colony, Saket and Tilak Marg.

According to the police, Deepak, originally from Varanasi, is a school dropout and has previously been involved in 66 cases of theft and the Arms Act.

His associates Dinesh and Naushad, both residents of Delhi, worked as a laptop technician and a shop owner respectively, and had joined the network to earn easy money. PTI SSJ SSJ KSS KSS